Newcomb will start the fourth game of the season for the Braves on Monday as they begin a three-game home series against the Nationals.

The big left-hander could be poised for a breakout 2018. After posting a 9.7 K/9 and ghastly 5.1 BB/9 in 19 big-league starts last season, Newcomb set the hearts of fantasy general managers a-fluttering this spring when he flashed improved control, putting together a 15:5 K:BB in 15.1 innings. If the 24-year-old can find the plate more often this year, his otherwise impressive arsenal should allow him to finish the season at the front of the Braves' rotation rather than at the back of it.