Braves' Sean Newcomb: Will take mound Monday
Newcomb will start the fourth game of the season for the Braves on Monday as they begin a three-game home series against the Nationals.
The big left-hander could be poised for a breakout 2018. After posting a 9.7 K/9 and ghastly 5.1 BB/9 in 19 big-league starts last season, Newcomb set the hearts of fantasy general managers a-fluttering this spring when he flashed improved control, putting together a 15:5 K:BB in 15.1 innings. If the 24-year-old can find the plate more often this year, his otherwise impressive arsenal should allow him to finish the season at the front of the Braves' rotation rather than at the back of it.
More News
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Battles through control woes Saturday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Earns rotation spot•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Perfect against Phillies on Monday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: May begin season in minors•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Solid start Tuesday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Vying for fifth rotation spot•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...