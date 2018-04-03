Braves' Sean Newcomb: Yields five runs in loss to Nats
Newcomb (0-1) allowed five runs on five hits and four walks across 4.1 innings while taking a loss in Monday's start against the Nationals.
The visitors reached Newcomb early in this one, plating five runs in the first two innings, including a three-run home run from Bryce Harper. Newcomb threw 63 percent of his pitches for strikes, but he was unable to get timely outs and walked four batters for the eighth time in 20 career starts. All things considered, fantasy owners should temper expectations for his next start on the road against the Rockies.
