Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Back in lineup upon activation
Rodriguez (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and is in the starting lineup for Monday's contest with the Cubs.
After initial reports suggested that the utility man would miss the entire 2017 campaign, Rodriguez will return to provide the Braves with his trademark positional versatility. He'll bat seventh and play third base Monday, although it seems like he'll act in more of a reserve role now that he's back in the fray. Rodriguez looked quite rusty during his two-week rehab assignment across four different levels, going 3-for-39 (.077) with 12 strikeouts.
More News
-
Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Ready to join roster•
-
Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Will be re-evaluated Monday•
-
Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Could play in Triple-A this weekend•
-
Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Starting rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Makes second rehab start•
-
Braves' Sean Rodriguez: May return in two months•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...