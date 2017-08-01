Rodriguez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Rodriguez was given the first crack at the starting left field duties with Matt Kemp (hamstring) on the shelf, but the Braves will try out Matt Adams in left field for the first time to try to get the offense back in gear. The utility man has been pretty awful since returning from a shoulder injury, as he holds just a .138 batting average on the season.

