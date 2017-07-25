Rodriguez launched a pinch-hit, two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Although he proved to put the Braves' only runs on the board in one swing, Rodriguez's return from an offseason shoulder injury hasn't been pretty. The homer was just his second hit in 15 at-bats since being activated, and he also has eight strikeouts to his name already. The utility man will likely be relegated to a reserve role for the rest of the season if he continues to scuffle at the dish.