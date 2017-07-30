Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Draws second straight start
Rodriguez will start in left field and bat eighth Sunday against the Phillies, MLB.com reports.
It's the second consecutive start in left field for Rodriguez, who may be first in line for regular duties at the position following Matt Kemp's (hamstring) placement on the disabled list. While Rodriguez's surprisingly quick return from a shoulder injury suffered in an offseason car accident has made for a nice feel-good story, he's yet to produce much through 11 games with the Braves, going 4-for-26 with two home runs.
