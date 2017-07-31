Rodriguez is out of the lineup Monday against the Phillies.

Rodriguez picked up the first two starts in left field following Matt Kemp's (hamstring) placement on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, but wasn't able to do much with the opportunity, going 0-for-8 with five strikeouts in those contests. Manager Brian Snitker will see if Danny Santana can offer better production from that position Monday, but if he's unable to get the job done, reserves Lane Adams and Micah Johnson could receive trials in left field.