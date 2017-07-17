Rodriguez (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the DL prior to Monday's game against the Cubs, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran utility player signed with Atlanta in the offseason, but he's yet to make his Braves debut after a car accident in February. Although Rodriguez posted a career-best .859 OPS last season with Pittsburgh, he likely won't see much playing time unless there happens to be a trade of or injury to a starter.