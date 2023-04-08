site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Seth Elledge: Off 40-man roster
Elledge was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Saturday.
Elledge missed out on Atlanta's Opening Day roster and has now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old should remain with Triple-A Gwinnett if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
