Braves' Seth Elledge: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 10, 2023
at
1:13 pm ET
•
1 min read
Elledge was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Friday.
Elledge was added to the 40-man roster this offseason but had always seemed like a good bet to start the season in the minors. The 26-year-old has a 4.63 ERA over 23 relief appearances at the major-league level.
