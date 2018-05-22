Carle gave up two runs on two hits while striking out two Monday in the loss to the Phillies

Carle was called upon in the seventh inning with the hope of holding the deficit to one, but he gave up a bunt single followed by a pinch-hit homer to Aaron Altherr which allowed Philadelphia to a 3-0 lead. This was an uncharacteristic outing from Carle, who hadn't given up a run in his last 14 appearances. Despite a poor showing, he still sports a solid 1.33 ERA and 0.96 WHIP to go with 20 strikeouts across 27 innings.