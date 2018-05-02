Braves' Shane Carle: Appears to be in line for Friday return
Carle (finger) will toss Wednesday and throw off a mound Thursday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Carle reportedly passed "a battery of tests" Wednesday, so it seems like he'll be back in action soon. Friday appears to be the earliest he can return given this timetable.
