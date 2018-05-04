Braves' Shane Carle: Available Friday
Carle (finger) is available for Friday's contest with the Giants after successfully throwing a bullpen session earlier in the day, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Carle exited Tuesday's game with numbness in his right thumb and finger, but it seems like everything is back to normal following a few days of rest and controlled throwing. The Braves would prefer not to use him Friday night, but he can be called upon if the need arises. Consider him healthy moving forward.
