Carle was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Carle threw 63 innings with a 2.86 ERA for the Braves in 2018, but, as a reliever with options, it won't be surprising to see him bounce between Atlanta and Gwinnett throughout the year. Two of Carle's three outings for the Braves in the first week of the season were quite poor, so his ERA sits at 12.27 through just 3.2 frames.

More News
Our Latest Stories