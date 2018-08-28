Braves' Shane Carle: Begins rehab assignment
Carle (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Carle has missed three weeks with shoulder inflammation. Given the relatively short length of his absence, his rehab assignment shouldn't need to be particularly long, though no official timeline has yet been given.
