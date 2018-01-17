Braves' Shane Carle: Dealt to Atlanta
Carle was traded to the Braves on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.
The right-hander was recently designated for assignment by the Pirates after being claimed off waivers by the club in early January. During the 2017 season with Triple-A Albuquerque in Colorado's system, he posted a pedestrian 5.37 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 62 innings. He did appear in three games with the Rockies, but is likely headed for another campaign at the Triple-A level in 2018.
