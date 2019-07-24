Carle was designated for assignment by the Braves on Wednesday.

Carle has been off the big-league roster since early May after allowing 10 runs in 9.1 innings. He's now off the 40-man roster as well after struggling to a 5.13 ERA in 33.1 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett. The transaction makes room for the Braves to select Jeremy Walker's contract.

