Carle was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mets with numbness in his right finger and thumb.

Carle entered in the top of the seventh inning and threw only two pitches before exiting the game. The 26-year-old has pitched his way into a higher-leverage role in the Braves bullpen after beginning as the long-relief man, and should be considered day-to-day for now.

