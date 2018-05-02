Carle (finger, thumb) is feeling better Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The right-hander exited Tuesday's contest with numbness in a finger and the thumb on his right hand, though it seems like the issue is beginning to subside. Carle remains day-to-day for now, but his availability for Wednesday's contest remains up in the air.

