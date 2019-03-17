Carle gave up a solo home run and struck out a batter in two innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

The right-hander has put together a strong spring, posting an :1 K:BB through 8.1 innings. Carle appeared to be on the bubble for a bullpen spot heading into camp, but injuries to A.J. Minter (shoulder) and Darren O'Day (forearm) have cleared a path for him to the 25-man roster, albeit in a low-leverage role.