Braves' Shane Carle: Lands on DL after rough outing
Carle was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation.
This comes after Carle labored through his appearance in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, allowing four runs on two hits and four walks in just one inning of work. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the right-hander will be eligible to return Aug. 17 if he ultimately proves ready. Wes Parsons was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move and will offer bullpen depth while Carle is on the shelf.
