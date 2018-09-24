Braves' Shane Carle: Records first save of season
Carle worked around a pair of walks in a scoreless inning of work to earn his first save of the season Sunday against the Phillies.
Carle entered with a one-run lead in the ninth and made things interesting before closing out the game. He walked two batters and hit another to load the bases, but he retired Wilson Ramos to end the threat. Carle got the nod to close despite the fact that Arodys Vizcaino and A.J. Minter were both available, but there's nothing to suggest he's a lock to receive the next save opportunity for the club.
