Carle gave up three runs on a hit and two walks while striking out one over 0.2 innings in Thursday's loss to the Phillies.

The right-hander entered the game with Atlanta down 3-1 and promptly turned it into a rout, serving up a three-run homer to Maikel Franco. Carle wasn't the only Braves reliever to struggle Thursday, but if he doesn't right the ship quickly in his low-leverage role, he could be among the first bullpen arms churned.