Carle was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

This comes after Carle was lit up for five runs on six hits across one inning of relief in Thursday's loss to the Padres. The right-hander now owns a brutal 9.64 ERA, 2.14 WHIP and 6:9 K:BB through six appearances (9.1 innings) with the Braves this season. A corresponding roster move will likely be made prior to Friday's series opener against the Marlins.

