The Braves optioned Carle to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

His demotion clears a spot on the active roster for Mike Soroka, who was recalled from Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled spot start Thursday against the Diamondbacks. The right-hander's latest stint with the big club lasted just two days, with Carle tossing a scoreless inning in relief Tuesday in his lone appearance.

