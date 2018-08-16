Braves' Shane Carle: Still not throwing
Carle (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.
Carle landed on the disabled list Aug. 7 with shoulder inflammation, and it turns out the right-hander will be forced to miss more than the minimum 10 days. A timetable for his return should emerge once he's able to pick up a throwing program.
