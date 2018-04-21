Carle pitched a scoreless eighth inning in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Mets, allowing one hit and striking out one.

The former Rockie is enjoying life closer to sea level, posting a 1.29 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB through his first 14 innings with the Braves. Carle was initially being used as a long reliever but seems to be working his way into Brian Snitker's setup corps, and the right-hander already has two wins and three holds on the year. He's unlikely to see any save opportunities, but Carle is offering fantasy value in NL-only formats.