Carle won a spot in the Braves' Opening Day bullpen, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander will work in long relief for the Braves, with most of his action likely to come in non-competitive games in which he won't have an opportunity to pick up holds. Carle spent most of the 2017 campaign with Triple-A Albuquerque in the Colorado organization, providing a 5.37 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 62 frames.