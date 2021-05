Greene will make his first appearance with Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The Braves have not offered insight into how many minor-league outings Greene will require before he's ready to join their bullpen. Greene has proved his worth as a reliable late-inning reliever in three of the last four seasons and should provide a valuable, right-handed option to the Braves' lefty-heavy bullpen.