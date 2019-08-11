Greene was charged with the blown save in Saturday's loss to the Marlins after giving up two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning, allowing three inherited runners to score.

Newly-anointed closer Mark Melancon entered with a four-run lead, but he gave up four one-out hits to create the save chance for Greene. The right-hander gave up a bases loaded single and a bases loaded double, but his defense helped him escape when the winning run was thrown out at the plate. Greene now has two blown saves with five runs allowed in his first five appearances (four innings) with the Braves.