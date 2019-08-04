Braves' Shane Greene: Blows first NL save chance
Greene gave up a run on three hits and a walk in an inning of relief Saturday to blow his fourth save of the year in a 5-4 extra-inning win over the Reds.
After an impressive first four months of the season for Detroit in which he compiled a 1.18 ERA and 22-for-25 conversion rate on save chances, Greene had an inauspicious debut for Atlanta, although the club was able to win it in the 10th after his stumble. The right-hander should have a long leash as the club's closer, although it is worth noting he hasn't actually picked up a save since June 29 -- blowing his only two save chances in July for a Tigers squad that didn't have many leads to protect.
