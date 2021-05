Greene's next Triple-A appearance has been pushed back until Tuesday due to back tightness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Greene signed a one-year deal with Atlanta in early May and began his minor-league assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on May 22. Manager Brian Snitker compared Greene's injury to tightness that a pitcher might experience during spring training and didn't sound too concerned about the issue. It's not yet clear when Greene will be able to join Atlanta's bullpen.