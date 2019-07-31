Braves' Shane Greene: Dealt to Braves

Greene was traded from the Tigers to the Braves, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

While the Braves have decent ninth-inning options on hand -- Luke Jackson and the recently-acquired Chris Martin -- Greene seems like a good bet to get the bulk of the save opportunities over the rest of the season. The 30-year-old righty, who is a free agent after the 2020 season, logged a 1.18 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 43:12 K:BB in 38 innings for the Tigers this season. He was 22-for-25 on save chances. This is basically a best-case scenario for Greene's fantasy owners, as he likely keeps a ninth-inning gig while getting an upgrade in team context.