Braves' Shane Greene: Dismal outing Monday
Greene retired only two hitters while surrendering four runs on three hits and a walk in Monday's 6-4 exhibition loss to the Phililes.
Manager Brian Snitker said early on in spring training that Greene could be a candidate to pick up saves this season, but Mark Melancon and Will Smith look like the clear top two options to close as Opening Day approaches. Greene has only hurt his case for seizing a late-inning role based on how he's fared so far this spring. Through three appearances in the Grapefruit League, Greene has been tagged for six runs (five earned) while giving up six hits and two walks over 2.2 innings.
