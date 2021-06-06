Atlanta recalled Greene from Triple-A Gwinnett prior to Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
After inking a one-year deal with Atlanta on May 9, Greene spent most of the past month ramping up at the team's extended spring training site before heading to Gwinnett. He impressed during his four-appearance rehab assignment at Gwinnett, striking out five over 4.1 innings while giving up a run on four hits and two walks. Despite some occasional struggles this season, Will Smith appears locked in as Atlanta's closer, but Greene could quickly re-emerge as one of manager Brian Snitker's most-trusted setup men.