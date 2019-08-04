Braves' Shane Greene: Gives up three-run homer in loss
Greene (0-3) allowed three runs on four hits with no walks and a strikeout while taking a loss against the Reds on Sunday.
The 30-year-old isn't off to the best of starts with the Braves. He gave up a run in a blown save Saturday during his Atlanta debut, and then he tossed up a three-run homer in a loss Sunday. Greene is still putting together a very strong season, but his ERA has nearly spiked a run during his first two Braves outings. He owns 22 saves with a 2.03 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 40 innings this season.
