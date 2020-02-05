Play

Greene lost his arbitration case against the Braves on Wednesday. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old will earn $6.25 million this season, compared to the $6.75 million he had requested. Greene struggled with Atlanta down the stretch after being named to the All Star game in 2019, logging a 4.01 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 21 strikeouts across 24.2 innings. The veteran will begin the 2020 season battling Will Smith, Luke Jackson and Chris Martin for save opportunities as the Braves closer.

More News
Our Latest Stories