Greene lost his arbitration case against the Braves on Wednesday. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old will earn $6.25 million this season, compared to the $6.75 million he had requested. Greene struggled with Atlanta down the stretch after being named to the All Star game in 2019, logging a 4.01 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 21 strikeouts across 24.2 innings. The veteran will begin the 2020 season battling Will Smith, Luke Jackson and Chris Martin for save opportunities as the Braves closer.