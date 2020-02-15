Braves' Shane Greene: May not be out of closer mix
Greene was one of three relievers manager Brian Snitker suggested he wouldn't hesitate to use as a closer this season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The 31-year-old was lights out as Detroit's closer in the first half last year, but he struggled in the role after being acquired by Atlanta and was quickly replaced by Mark Melancon in the ninth. Greene is also likely behind free-agent signing Will Smith in the pecking order, so while Snitker's vote of confidence to begin the spring is nice to see, Greene is a long shot to make a meaningful impact in the save category in 2020.
