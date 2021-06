Greene has joined Atlanta and is expected to have his contract selected this weekend, though it won't be for Friday's matchup with the Dodgers, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old re-signed with Atlanta on May 9 and is on the cusp of joining the big-league roster after making four appearances at Triple-A Gwinnett. Greene posted a 2.60 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB over 27.2 innings for Atlanta in 2020.