Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Greene (back) felt good coming out of his recent appearance Tuesday with Triple-A Gwinnett, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Following his second appearance with Gwinnett on May 26, Greene was pushed back in the Triple-A club's pitching schedule for a couple days while he contended with back tightness. The injury only proved to be a short-term concern for Greene, who struck out one over a scoreless frame Tuesday. Since he missed all of spring training and didn't sign a minor-league deal with Atlanta until early May, Greene may need to make at least a few more appearances for Gwinnett before he garners consideration for a promotion to the big-league bullpen.