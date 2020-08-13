Greene walked one batter in a scoreless eighth inning during Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.
The right-hander has been a dependable arm in the Atlanta bullpen to begin the season. Greene still has a 0.00 ERA through eight appearances, and his 7:1 K:BB suggests that's not purely fueled by good luck. Despite his success, however, he hasn't seen a lot of high-leverage work -- Greene has only two holds so far, after recording 23 saves and 10 holds in a 2019 campaign split between Atlanta and Detroit.