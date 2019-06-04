Braves' Shea Langeliers: Atlanta bound with ninth pick

The Braves have selected Langeliers with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Langeliers is a typical modern-day catcher. That is to say, he is an excellent pitch framer who controls the running game with ease while leaving much to be desired on the offensive side of the ball. There is no prospect type with a bigger gap between their real-life value and fantasy value than a glove-first catcher, which accurately describes Langeliers. He can make contact at a fairly consistent clip, posting a 27:17 K:BB in 41 games as a junior, but his hit tool projects as average at best, with average raw power. In most dynasty formats, this just isn't the type of prospect worth waiting on.