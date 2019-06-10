Braves' Shea Langeliers: Signs with Atlanta

Langeliers has agreed to a contract with Atlanta, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The ninth overall pick in this year's draft reportedly signed for a below-slot $4 million. Langeliers was rated in some quarters as the best defensive catcher in his class, ahead of even Adley Rutschman, but his offensive profile makes him an unappealing fantasy prospect.

