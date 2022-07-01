Bracho was traded to Atlanta on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.
Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho could factor into a low-leverage role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
