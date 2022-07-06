site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-silvino-bracho-optioned-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Silvino Bracho: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bracho was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
After he was designated for assignment Monday, Bracho will now report to Triple-A Gwinnett. He appeared in one game with Atlanta, tossing one scoreless inning while hitting a batter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read