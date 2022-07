Bracho reported to Atlanta and will be active for Friday's contest versus the Reds.

After he was traded to the team Thursday, Bracho will be available out of the bullpen Friday. Over 18 games in Triple-A this season he posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 36 punchouts over 31.1 innings. The right-hander will likely be used in low-leverage situations moving forward.