Schwellenbach didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Reds after allowing one run on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six.

It was a strong bounce-back performance from Schwellenbach, who had given up 17 earned runs over his previous four starts after allowing just one through his first three outings in 2025. The right-hander's five hits allowed were his fewest since April 4, and his six punchouts also matched his most over his last six appearances. Schwellenbach will carry a quality 3.61 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB over 47.1 innings this year into his next scheduled start, currently projected for next week versus the Nationals.