Schwellenbach (0-1) took the loss against Washington on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five batters over five innings.

Schwellenbach got his first big-league opportunity despite having not pitched beyond the Double-A level in the minors. The right-hander was locked in through four scoreless frames but had to settle for a so-so debut after Lane Thomas tagged him for a three-run homer in the fifth. Schwellenbach did show some positive traits with 60 of 88 pitches thrown for strikes and 11 whiffs, and there's a good chance he fared well enough to earn at least another turn in the rotation.