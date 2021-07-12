The Braves have selected Schwellenbach with the 59th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Two-way players need to be very talented to be worth the headache in dynasty leagues, and Schwellenbach probably doesn't clear that bar. A right-handed pitcher/shortstop, Schwellenbach logged just an .862 OPS as a junior at Nebraska. Some scouts think he will eventually have to move to third base, which would put even more pressure on his bat. Most teams like him more as a pitcher, as he can touch 99 mph with his fastball. The hope is that his secondaries would tick up if he were to focus on pitching full time. He only logged 31.2 innings as a reliever this year, so he hasn't proven he can handle a starter's workload.