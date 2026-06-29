Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach: Eyes late August/early September

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Schwellenbach (elbow) will likely report to Atlanta's spring training facility in early July and could be a candidate to rejoin the major-league rotation by late August or early September, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

To this point, Atlanta has only ruled Schwellenbach -- who is coming back from surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow -- out through the All-Star break. Bowman, though, notes that a typical spring training buildup could have Schwellenbach big-league ready by late August or early September. Any timeline for the righty is approximate at this point, as he still has several boxes to check in the rehab process.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!