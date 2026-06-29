Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach: Eyes late August/early September

Schwellenbach (elbow) will likely report to Atlanta's spring training facility in early July and could be a candidate to rejoin the major-league rotation by late August or early September, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

To this point, Atlanta has only ruled Schwellenbach -- who is coming back from surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow -- out through the All-Star break. Bowman, though, notes that a typical spring training buildup could have Schwellenbach big-league ready by late August or early September. Any timeline for the righty is approximate at this point, as he still has several boxes to check in the rehab process.